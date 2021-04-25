At least 2 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Chester, police say

article

At least two people were hurt Sunday afternoon in a multi-vehicle crash on the northbound side of Interstate 95 in Chester Township, authorities said.

The crash reportedly happened near Exit 6 sometime after 4 p.m., according to police.

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the accident. Authorities said at least one car overturned.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's Philadelphia branch said all lanes were closed immediately following the accident. In an update, PennDOT said there is a "lane restriction."

