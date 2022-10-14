Coatesville Area High School forced to cancel classes after multiple threats made, officials say

article

Officials with Coatesville Area School District announced the school has received numerous threats within the last week.

According to authorities, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, as well as Caln Township police officers are actively investigating at least four different threats to the school.

On October 13, the school was put on lockdown after three separate threats regarding weapons were received by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office and then passed on to the school.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Department searched the school for weapons, but found nothing and school was dismissed.

Another threat was received by the school Friday, forcing administrators to cancel school for the day. Officials are investigating the threats.

Coatesville was forced to cancel their homecoming football game against Downingtown due to credible threats of violence. Students were dismissed early that day, as well.

The announcement of the threats to Coatesville comes in the wake of shooting threats made against several schools in southern New Jersey Friday.

Caln Twp Police Chief Joseph Elias said, "No threat toward our community and schools will ever be ignored or treated as a mere prank. Law enforcement will continue to thoroughly investigate each and every one of these unfortunate acts and make decisions collectively with school officials that are in the best interest of public safety."

DA Deb Ryan said, "Any person who makes a credible threat to a school in Chester County is on notice that law enforcement takes these extremely seriously and will investigate each one. The safety of students, teachers, and staff at school is of utmost concern, especially given the school tragedies at Uvalde, Parkland, Sandy Hook, and far too many others. We have no choice but to err on the side of caution to ensure everyone’s safety. If we determine a threat was made to disrupt school as a joke, we will hold those accountable for their actions and prosecute them. These false reports have caused tremendous hardship and trauma to our students, parents, staff, and law enforcement, and it must stop now."