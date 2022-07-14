Atlantic City in the spolight as NAACP convenes its first in-person convention since 2020

Preparations are underway for the NAACP’s national convention and, this year, it is to be held in Atlantic City, with thousands of people expected to attend. It is sure to bring a lot of business to town.

It’s the first in-person gathering of the national NAACP convention since the pandemic hit and it comes at a time when the gaming Mecca of Atlantic City is working to rebuild its convention business.

It’s trumpeted from nearly every light pole, the NAACP’s 113th convention in Atlantic City, under the theme "This is Power."

"How do you interpret this is power?" asked FOX 29’s Jeff Cole.

"I look at it as we got it; we just got to use it," answered Illinois member Linda Foster.

They’ve come from the Central Illinois community of Bloomington-Normal, where they lead the local NAACP and arrive in AC to focus, in part, on gun violence tearing at communities of color.

"We think there needs to be efforts at gun control, so we can do what’s best for everyone. So, if a life is taken by an African American or a police officer, it’s unwarranted," explained Dr. Carla Campbell-Jackson.

Some 8,000 people are expected to attend the week-long gathering in the Convention Center, where workers were stuffing booklets and rolling out carpeting.

Speaking from his City Hall office, Atlantic City’s Mayor could barely contain his glee. "We’re going to show the great city of Atlantic City is ready for prime time. We’re going to put the city on the national map."

The state has kicked in $2 million to help Atlantic City cover costs.

The convention is expected to throw off $9 million in economic benefit from an event where security appears tight.

"The security is not something we take lightly," Atlantic City Police Chief James Sarkos said. "We’re doing everything possible to make sure this is a safe, fun, secure event."

As the midterm elections approach, voting is high on the agenda.

"Do you think voting rights are being taken from people of color," Cole asked.

"Our goal is to make sure everyone feels empowered to exercise their right to vote," Campbell-Jackson replied.