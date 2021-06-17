Atlantic City man charged in overdose deaths of 2 men from United Kingdom, prosecutors say

article

A New Jersey man is facing charges in the drug-related deaths of two men from the United Kingdom at an Atlantic City hotel over a year ago, according to authorities.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday charged 32-year-old Tyrell Gist with 2 counts of Strict Liability Homicide and multiple narcotics offenses.

Prosecutors said Gist is responsible for supplying narcotics that caused the overdose deaths of 43-year-old Scott P. Jordon and 40-year-old Simon Gamble in early March 2020.

Investigators said the United Kingdom natives were found dead inside a hotel room at Bally’s Casino. Tyrell was quickly developed as a suspect after reviewing hotel security footage.

"We have put drug dealers on notice that if they sell drugs which cause the death of people, they will be prosecuted for drug induced death," Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.

If convicted, Tyner says Tyrell faces a minimum sentence of ten years in prison.

