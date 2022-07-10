Apparent road rage leads to chase, shooting and fiery crash in Frankford, police say

Philadelphia police are searching for the driver of a Toyota Camry as they investigate a chase, shooting and multi-vehicle crash.

Officials said the incident began Sunday, a little before 2 p.m. A 31-year-old man and a female passenger were driving a GMC SUV when it rear-ended a Honda SUV. The driver of the GMC reportedly fled, with the Honda chasing it.

Philadelphia police investigate an apparent road rage incident that led to a chase, shooting and fiery crash.

When the vehicles approached 3800 Coral Street, officials said, the Honda caught up with the GMC.

At this time, a burgundy or red-colored Toyota Camry, occupied by at least one person, joined the Honda in the pursuit of the GMC.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace stated that in the preliminary investigation, officials think the Camry had been tailing the GMC and, in haste, the GMC rear-ended the Honda, causing minor damage.

At the 3800 block of Coral Street, in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood, police say someone either in the CRV or the Camry fired at least four gunshots at the GMC, striking the driver in the head.

That driver was able to continue driving until the 2100 block of Butler Street, at Sepviva Street, when the GMC crashed into another vehicle and burst into flames.

The two occupants of the GMC escaped the burning vehicle. The driver was taken to Temple University Hospital and stabilized because of the gunshot wound. His female passenger was taken for questioning by police.

The CRV was driven by a 28-year-old male. He had a female passenger in the front, and three small children in the back. None of those people were injured in the chaos of the chase.

The driver of the Toyota Camry escaped and is being sought by police. What police know of the Camry is it has a temporary tag in the window.

Anyone with any information regarding the chase, shooting and crash are urged to contact Philadelphia Police.