Attempt to override veto of marijuana legalization fails in Delaware

article

An attempt to override Democratic Gov. John Carney’s veto of a bill legalizing possession of up to one ounce of marijuana by adults for recreational use has failed in the state House.

PREVIOUS: Delaware Gov. John Carney vetoes marijuana legalization bill

Tuesday's vote likely spells the end of efforts this year to establish a state-run marijuana industry in Delaware.

Members of the Democrat-controlled chamber split 20-20 on the veto override, with Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst not voting.

RELATED HEADLINES

A three-fifths majority was required to override Carney’s veto. Legalization would be a prerequisite for establishing a state-licensed and regulated marijuana industry.

A proposal to do that has failed in the House twice this year.