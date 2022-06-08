Attempt to override veto of marijuana legalization fails in Delaware
DOVER, Del. - An attempt to override Democratic Gov. John Carney’s veto of a bill legalizing possession of up to one ounce of marijuana by adults for recreational use has failed in the state House.
Tuesday's vote likely spells the end of efforts this year to establish a state-run marijuana industry in Delaware.
Members of the Democrat-controlled chamber split 20-20 on the veto override, with Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst not voting.
A three-fifths majority was required to override Carney’s veto. Legalization would be a prerequisite for establishing a state-licensed and regulated marijuana industry.
A proposal to do that has failed in the House twice this year.