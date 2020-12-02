Attempted kidnapping suspect in Cherry Hill possibly linked to incident in Bala Cynwyd

article

A man accused in an attempted kidnapping and assault in Cherry Hill is possibly linked to an incident in Bala Cynwyd.

Lower Merion police say the man tried to kidnap a woman at the Royal Athena Apartments on Righters Ferry Road in early November.

It's believed to be the same man involved in an assault, robbery and attempted kidnapping at the Plaza Grande Apartments last month, police said.

Police say in both incidents in Cherry Hill, the man approached a female victim by starting a friendly conversation before turning violent.

The first incident happened Nov. 14 on Pacer Court around 7:30 p.m. The suspect began talking to a woman and suddenly kicked her to the ground, according to police. The victim's screams reportedly caused the man to flee in a dark-colored sedan with a loud muffler.

Less than a week later, police say the man attempted to kidnap a woman at gunpoint after getting on an elevator in the lobby of the 300 building at Plaza Grande.

Police said once inside the elevator the suspect took the woman's bags and forced her through the lobby and into the parking garage. The suspect opened his trunk and threatened to shoot the woman if she did not get inside. When the victim refused, police say the suspect struck her with his gun. The woman was able to break free from his grasp and run to safety. The suspect was last seen driving a dark-colored sedan on Garden Park Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sorrentino #372 at 856-432-8825 or by e-mail at asorrentino@cherryhillpolice.com.

