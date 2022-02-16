Apple AirTag: Pennsylvania AG warns of 'malicious misuse' of device

article

Attorney General Josh Shapiro is issuing a consumer alert Wednesday in regards to Apple AirTags.

The consumer alert is an effort to share safety recommendations with Pennsylvanians that "will protect them from the malicious misuse of Apple AirTags."

Apple AirTags have recently been used to track people in many situations, which has raised an alarm for authorities.

According to the AG Shapiro, some individuals have reported finding unknown AirTags attached to their cars, in their purses, coat pockets, and other personal property while others have reported receiving alerts on their phones that their location information is being shared. This has happened even if they do not find an AirTag anywhere in their area.

"It’s vital all Pennsylvanians, especially women and survivors of sexual assault and abuse know about how these devices can be misused and turned into a threat," said AG Shapiro. "In the wrong hands, these tracking devices could lead to disaster. Pennsylvanians should know what to watch out for and how to protect themselves."

To protect themselves, AG Shaprio recommends that consumers take the following steps to safeguard themselves and their belongings.

People should listen for unfamiliar beeping as when an AirTag is separated from a familiar device for an indeterminate amount of time it will start making a beeping noise.

Officials say if you hear a beeping noise, you should try to locate its source. AirTags can be stuck in various placings including bags, pockets under cars, inside of bumpers and the back of license plates.

If you do find an unfamiliar AirTag, officials say you can hold your smartphone up to it to receive information about the AirTag including its serial number. Officials say you should write this information down and then disable the AirTag using the instructions on the screen and contact your local law enforcement for assistance.

Also, if you have an iPhone, you should watch for "Item Detected Near You" notifications which will let you know if your iPhone has been near an unfamiliar AirTag or other accessory for a prolonged period of time.

Official say you can tap on this notification and it will allow you to play the sound on the AirTag to allow you to find it. Once found, you should do as above – hold your smartphone up to the AirTag to receive information such as its serial number – and then contact your local law enforcement for further assistance.

If you have an Android device, you can download Tracker Detect from the Google Play Store. If you hear unfamiliar beeping, you can use Tracker Detect on your Android device to find any unfamiliar AirTags within your Bluetooth range. Please note that you will have to manually scan the area using the app, it will not scan for devices automatically.

Officials noted that not all unfamiliar AirTags are malicious – sometimes they are legitimately lost by their users and your device will alert you regardless.

If an AirTag has been lost, your Find My notification will give you any information needed to allow you to return it should you feel safe doing so.

Anyone who believes they may have found a misused Apple AirTag in their belongings should contact local law enforcement.

