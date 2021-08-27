Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from FRI 2:00 PM EDT until SUN 2:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Atlantic County, Camden County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
3
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, New Castle County
Flash Flood Watch
from FRI 1:00 PM EDT until SAT 1:00 AM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County

Man shot in head by apparent acquaintance outside bar in North Philadelphia, police say

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

A 33-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was followed out of a bar in North Philadelphia and shot in the head.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A man is fighting for his life after police say he was followed out of a bar in North Philadelphia early Friday morning and shot in the head.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of 32nd and Allegheny streets just after 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. 

LATEST PHILADELPHIA HEADLINES

According to police, a 33-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the back of his head. He was taken to Temple Hospital in critical condition. 

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that both the victim and the shooter were inside the bar prior to the shooting and appeared to have known each other. 

According to police, the shooter followed the victim out a side door and shot the man once in the head. He fled east on Allegheny Street in a dark-colored SUV. 

At least 10 bar patrons and some employees heard a single shot outside the bar, Small said. 

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter