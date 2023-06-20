Teen girl rushed to CHOP after shooting inside West Philadelphia home, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - A 17-year-old is critically injured after police say a shooting erupted inside a house in West Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.
Officers found the teen girl in the living room when responding to the 5500 block of Media Street shortly before 1 p.m.
She suffered a gunshot to her cheek, and was transported by police to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in critical condition.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police: 3 teenagers shot at separate Airbnb house parties in Philadelphia
- Wey Um abduction: $10K reward offered in search for bartender abducted in Philadelphia
- Arsonist wanted for setting Center City fire, damaging theater building: police
No arrest has been made, and no weapon recovered. A motive is unknown at this time.
The shooting is under investigation.