Teen girl rushed to CHOP after shooting inside West Philadelphia home, police say

A 17-year-old is critically injured after police say a shooting erupted inside a house in West Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.

Officers found the teen girl in the living room when responding to the 5500 block of Media Street shortly before 1 p.m.

She suffered a gunshot to her cheek, and was transported by police to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in critical condition.

No arrest has been made, and no weapon recovered. A motive is unknown at this time.

The shooting is under investigation.