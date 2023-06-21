Caught on camera: Pride flag stolen from Bucks County store third time this month

Small shops in Doylestown have become the target of recent thefts after pride flags were ripped from storefronts at least three times over the past couple weeks.

The latest was captured on surveillance video outside a business on East Oakland Avenue around 1 a.m. June 11.

A man in a hat is seen charging towards the store as he yanks down the pride flag and runs off with the it.

Just days prior, pride flags were stolen from a candy shop across the street two nights in a row.

Both thefts were also caught on camera, showing the suspect ripping the flags down and walking away flag-in-hand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.