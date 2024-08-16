Back to school: Find out how non-profit keeps teachers' classrooms supplied

When it comes to back to school, it’s not just about getting the students ready, but the teachers as well. Making sure they have the supplies and resources they need is crucial. Fortunately, in Delaware County, there’s a non-profit doing just that.

"Not all schools are funded equally and not all communities have as deep pockets that can provide supplies the kids need. We’re supporting these teachers," Founder of Teachers Teammates, Raelyn Harman, stated.

She says her work began with the recognition that teachers often reach deep into their wallets far too often to buy basic supplies for their classrooms. And that’s the lightbulb moment when her non-profit, Teachers Teammates, was born.

"We collect surplus goods that teachers and students can use in the classroom, but it’s way more than what goes in a backpack," Harman said. "It’s arts and crafts. It’s hygiene. It’s storage supplies."

From new and like new classroom decorations, incentive prizes, math resources and books, the donations that come into this Folcroft warehouse are all thanks to the generosity of the community.

"We’re in seven school districts. Upper Darby, Southeast Delco, William Penn, Interboro, Ridley," she explained. "We focus on the schools where 65 percent of the kids qualify for the National Student Lunch Program."

The non-profit says that, on average nationally, a teacher may spend an entire paycheck a year worth of supplies for their classroom, which is why Teachers Teammates makes all the difference.

"There’s really no other profession that has to do that kind of expense year after year. We’re short teachers. We wanna make sure they’re having positive experiences," Harman continued. "We consider the children our responsibility as much as their own families."

Teachers join Teachers Teammates non-profit by subscribing. It’s usually $40 for two years, but many teachers and schools get sponsored by generous people from the community.

"Once they register, they can start ordering, once a quarter, up to 25 items. The average order is about $500 in value," Harman remarked.

Teachers visit the Teachers Teammates website, place their orders and get them delivered to their classrooms.

"They really appreciate that someone’s thinking about what would help them be better teachers. So, they’re very thankful, very excited," Harman said. "Orders come in and there’s pick sheets that the volunteers will go up and down the aisles with and the pick sheet will say where the order is."

Rising Upper Darby High School senior Hudah Sango has been doing this work all summer. She explained, "I’m here with the Be Proud Foundation, through Upper Darby High School and we work with Teachers Teammates to organize school supplies because all students deserve to have supplies for school. It feels good because I have siblings and I know a lot of kids in my neighborhood, so it feels good to be part of helping them."

Something Teachers Teammates says brings them and the teachers they serve great joy. Harman said, "COVID made people more conscious of the role teachers play in our lives. They have this important role and they deserve this support from the community at large."

For more information and how you can help, visit Teachers Teammates.