Bail set at $20M for Bristol man accused of sexually assaulting, photographing unconscious child

A Bucks County man is being held on $20 million bail as he faces a long list of charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of a child and distribution of child sex abuse materials.

Brian Nathaniel Harris, of Bristol, was arraigned Tuesday morning on a total of 161 charges, according to court documents.

Those charges include involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with an unconscious person, and dozens of counts related to the creation, possession, and dissemination of child sex abuse material.

According to documents obtained by FOX 29, Harris, 28, is alleged to have sexually abused one or more children under the age of 12 between 2018 and 2023. Harris filmed and shared photos and videos of the alleged abuse, according to the documents.

Harris is also accused of taking and distributing illicit photos of at least two other children.

Bucks County officials are expected to provide more details on the case during a 3 p.m. press conference and say they will be asking for the public’s help in locating any other potential victims.