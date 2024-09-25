Expand / Collapse search

Philly officials to announce charges for suspect in illegal car meetup incidents: DA

By
Published  September 25, 2024 10:01pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Police cracking down on illegal car meet-ups after series of dangerous incidents

From an injured police officer to rubbish fires set, the Philadelphia Police Department is cracking down on illegal street racing and reckless driving after a series of ‘dangerous’ incidents across the city over the weekend.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office will announce the charging of a suspect for his participation in a dangerous car meetup that occurred in Northeast Philly last Saturday. 

The DA will hold a press conference at its office Thursday at 1:30 p.m. 

The meeting will be livestreamed in this article and on the FOX 29 YouTube page

The Philadelphia Police Department began cracking down on illegal street racing and reckless driving after a series of dangerous incidents across the city last weekend.

They say the incidents involved ‘dangerous behaviors’ including drifting, setting off fireworks, starting trash fires, and vandalizing police vehicles.

During the incidents, one officer was injured, and five police vehicles sustained damage.

The PPD assigned dozens of officers to address the illegal gatherings and vowed to work with Mayor Parker to put a stop to the dangerous activity.