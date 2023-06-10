Police: Axe attack inside North Philadelphia home sends man, woman to hospital

An axe became a violent weapon in an attack that policy say left man and woman injured, and a suspect in custody overnight in North Philadelphia.

Both a 23-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were inside a house on the 2300 block of Sharswood Street when they were hit with an axe shortly after midnight Saturday.

The man was struck on the side of the face, and placed in stable condition at a local hospital. The woman is said to be in critical condition after being hit in the head.

The axe was recovered at the scene as a 36-year-old man was taken into custody, according to authorities.

It is unknown what led to the attack, but a double aggravated assault investigation is underway.