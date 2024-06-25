Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy places $200k bet on Phillies to win World Series

article

He's putting his money where his mouth is!

Barstool Sports founder and well-known pizza connoisseur, Dave Portnoy, placed a $200,000 bet on the Phillies to win the 2024 World Series.

Portnoy, a Boston native who shamelessly gloats about his city's sports success, could win nearly $1.5M if the Phillies win their first championship since 2008.

Portnoy was riding a hot streak when betting on championship games, until the Edmonton Oilers – his pick to win the Stanley Cup – lost in seven games.

"All good things must come to an end," Portnoy wrote on X. "Now it's time to start a new streak #phillies."

Boasting the best record in Major League Baseball, the Phillies are considered by many to be serious World Series contenders.

Fangraphs.com gives the Phillies (14.1%) the third-best percent chance of winning the World Series, behind the Dodgers (18%) and Yankees (14.8%).