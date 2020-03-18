Be Kind Like Joey: Parents start foundation in late son's name to inspire generosity

Two parents are on a mission to share their son’s legacy through the “Kind Like Joey” Foundation.

Joey Edwards was 14 when he passed away unexpectedly in 2018. He had been riding his bike when he was fatally struck by a car.

His family was grieving their sudden loss when their community rallied around them in a special way that helped lead to the idea of the “Kind Like Joey” Foundation.

“We received a letter from a girl who said, ‘If it wasn’t for Joey and his late-night conversations with me I wouldn’t be here today’,” his mother explained to FOX 29’s Bill Anderson.

The stories that poured in about Joey were the kind that every parent would enjoy hearing about their child.

“We received a tray of cookies from a 9th grade boy and it came with a note that said I don’t have many friends and people don’t like me but joey was so nice to me,” she added.

The Edwards knew their son and brother was a great kid but didn’t fully understand how kind he was until tragedy struck.

“I dropped him off, said goodbye, make good choices and be kind. I always said that to him when he left my car,” Joey’s mother recalled. “He was riding his bike and he was hit by a car.”

And just like that, their world was flipped upside down, but Joey still lives on through his kind actions when he was alive.

“He’s a great kid, never any problems, but after this happened just the influx of people. We didn’t really realize how many people he touched,” his father told Bill Anderson.

Large numbers showed up at his funeral wearing Joey’s favorite sneakers, kids took it upon themselves to write down memories, and the idea of trying to Be Kind Like Joey was born.

“14 years was not enough, not enough for him, so my hope is that we can continue to honor his legacy because I know that he would want that,” his mother explained.

And that’s what the Kind Like Joey Foundation is now doing. They place kindness rocks throughout the area for people to find, give grants to grieving families and unique scholarships that reward kindness.

The foundation continues to grow, inspired by a simple principle.

“Be Kind Like Joey. That’s it,” his family urged. And Joey would be happy For Goodness’ Sake.

