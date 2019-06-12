Bear spotted on train tracks in East Falls

article

Authorities are searching for a bear after it was spotted near some train tracks in East Falls.

The bear was spotted around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday near Ridge Avenue and Heritage Drive.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is on location, and SEPTA Regional Rail has been notified. Both are using caution going through the area.

There have been recent bear sightings in both Bucks and Montgomery counties. Officials believe the bear spotted Wednesday is the same bear cub they have been searching for over the past several days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.