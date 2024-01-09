Expand / Collapse search
'Beloved' animal shelter dog found dead in Delaware County: 'Justice for Denali!'

By FOX 29 Staff
(Providence Animal Center)

MEDIA, Pa. - A local animal shelter is mourning the loss of one of their own as they say a suspect is being charged in the dog's death.

Providence Animal Center in Media, Pennsylvania, says their "beloved" dog Denali was found dead in October 2023.

Denali had been reported missing days earlier after being adopted from the center.

MORE HEADLINES:

A $1,000 reward was offered for any information, and the center says a suspect has since been charged.

"We are hoping for a judicial outcome that will bring justice and closure for all that knew and love Denali… Justice for Denali!"

According to court documents, the suspect is set to be formally charged with aggravated cruelty to animals during a formal arraignment Wednesday.