Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from FRI 6:00 AM EDT until FRI 11:00 PM EDT, Ocean County, Southeastern Burlington County, Cumberland County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Salem County, Coastal Ocean County, Coastal Atlantic County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County, Kent County, New Castle County
7
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County
Rip Current Statement
from FRI 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Delaware Beaches County
Flood Watch
from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until SAT 2:00 AM EDT, Schuylkill County, Lebanon County, Lancaster County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Monroe County, Northampton County, Berks County, Lehigh County, Carbon County, Warren County
Flood Watch
from THU 6:04 PM EDT until SAT 1:00 AM EDT, Western Montgomery County, Berks County, Lehigh County, Western Chester County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Eastern Chester County, Monroe County, Carbon County, New Castle County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 6:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Delaware County, Western Montgomery County, Western Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Eastern Chester County, Lower Bucks County, Upper Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Somerset County, Northwestern Burlington County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Gloucester County

Beloved Govatos Chocolates in Delaware to close after 130 years

By
Published  August 8, 2024 6:41pm EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Delaware's Govatos Chocolates to close after 130 years; Owner & customers react

Govatos Chocolates, a well-known gem along Route 202 in Talleyville, Delaware will close after several decades open. Longtime customers and the current owner of the establishment react.

TALLEYVILLE, DE - Along Route 202 in Talleyville, Delaware sits a well known gem, Govatos Chocolates.

On the outside of the building reads chocolate fixes everything, which many will agree that for 130 years, this chocolate has done just that. 

Chuck Miller has been ordering chocolate goods for nearly 30 years. 

"Whether it’s birthdays, Christmas mostly, Easter, Valentine’s Day, you name it, we come here, even for no occasion at all, everybody just asks for it," said Miller. 

Today’s special occasion, a bitter-sweet one, as the chocolate business established in 1894 is soon closing its doors for good. 

"Time consuming, it’s like being married to another woman," said the owner, Nick Govatos.   

Nick’s wife has been telling him after taking the business over since 2008, the time to retire the chocolate marriage is now. 

MORE HEADLINES: 

"My wife hit me with a frying pan and basically made me wake up, that you don’t have that much time left so, you better start enjoying life," said Govatos.

"Everybody is disappointed, that’s why I’m here right now because we are now coming to stock up, try and hold onto it for another couple of months, then we know that’ll be it," said Miller. 

A move many were making as the orders coming in were all in bulk. 

A fan favorite of many including Jo Redbird and her now deceased mother. 

"I’m almost glad that she doesn’t know because the orange chocolate, that was like one of her requests from her hospice bed," said Redbird. 

Her connection goes beyond that, years ago she worked as a candy girl at the former Govatos location on Market Street in Wilmington. 

"Literally crying, I FaceTimed all my kids and we were all like this is devastating news," said Redbird. 

As the August 27th end date is quickly nearing, Nick is not only cherishing the moments making and selling his chocolates, but the customers who gave him and his family purpose for all these years. 

"When you can put a smile on someone’s face when they bite into your chocolate product it’s so fulfilling, it makes you want to cry sometimes that they are so happy," said Govatos. 

After years of serving sweet treats Nick plans to focus on providing sweet jams as he pursues his music career as a guitarist. 