Woman pulls gun from purse in line for Rita's Water Ice, threatens customer: police

Tense moments while waiting for water ice were caught on camera in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood last month.

Police say a woman was in line outside Rita's Water Ice on Stenton Avenue when another woman started arguing with her.

The woman then pulled a handgun out of her purse in broad daylight and threatened her with it, according to authorities.

Surveillance showed the chaotic moments as it appeared two men tried to separate the women.

The suspect fled shortly after the incident in a blue Mitsubishi compact SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.