Ben Franklin Bridge, all Center City streets closed until further notice due to 'condition of the city'

The Benjamin Franklin Bridge has been closed until further notice effective immediately for multiple reasons, officials declared Sunday.

Among those reasons is a planned march from the bridge to Liberty Bell as a demonstration for justice after the death of George Floyd on May 25.

Police activity has been reported at the bridge and the pedestrian walkway has been closed as well. However, officials say PATCO services remains unaffected at this time.

Delaware River Port Authority officials also stated that Ben Franklin Bridge was closed due to the condition of Philadelphia. Currently, they are trying to restrict anyone trying to come into Center City at this time.

Additionally, all streets in Center City have been closed in order to facilitate the clean up process following Saturday's riots.

The closure area runs from Vine Street to South Street, from the Delaware River to the Schuylkill River.

"I toured the damaged blocks of downtown this morning, and despite my deep sadness, what I saw gave me hope," Mayor Jim Kenney stated. "Residents turned out -- on their own -- to help clean up.They devoted their time and energy on a Sunday morning to restoring their city. And I ask every Philadelphian today to do their part -- of course while wearing a mask and keeping socially distant. You can do your part today in simple ways -- find something that demonstrates your pride and love in Philadelphia."

SEPTA bus access will also be restricted. Only, residents and business operators of Center City will be permitted access indefinitely to aid the restoration of the city.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation also announced police activity on I-95 southbound at Exit 20 - Columbus Boulveard/Washington Ave. The ramp has been closed, but it is not known if that is in connection to any protests.

