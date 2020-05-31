Ben Franklin Bridge reopens after Sunday's shut down due to 'condition of the city'

FOX 29 Traffic Anchor Bob Kelly reports that the Delaware River Port Authority reopened the Benjamin Franklin Bridge reopened Monday morning.

A planned march also prompted the closure of bridge Sunday as protesters marched across it to the Liberty Bell as a demonstration for justice after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Police activity was reported at the bridge over the weekend, and pedestrian walkway was closed, as well.

Delaware River Port Authority officials also stated that Ben Franklin Bridge was closed due to the condition of Philadelphia after protests tuend into rioting and looting. Officials were trying to restrict anyone trying to come into Center City until the city's curfew lifted at 6 a.m.

Authorities then announced the bridge would reopen at 6 a.m.

All streets in Center City were also closed Sunday in order to facilitate the clean up process following Saturday's riots. The closure area ran from Vine Street to South Street, from the Delaware River to the Schuylkill River.

SEPTA service was also restricted. Only Center City residents and business operators were permitted access until the curfew lifted Monday at 6 a.m..

Kelly reported Monday morning on "Good Day Philadelphia" that all eastbound lanes on the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76) are expected to remain closed at the Vine Street expressway until at least Tuesday. They were doing a re-paving project that started Friday, and they got interrupted with the protests, and they're still out there.

All SEPTA services are running again, but there are still some bus and trolley routes that are being detoured around current active fire scenes, like one this morning at North Broad Street and West Chew Avenue.

Check SEPTA's latest service changes at SEPTA.org.

