Ben Simmons lists New Jersey mansion for $5 million
MOORESTOWN, N.J. - Ben Simmons' Moorestown, New Jersey home just hit the market for $5 million as news broke the All-Star was suspended from the Sixers' season opener.
The 10,477 Square foot home with five bedrooms and five and a half baths sits at the end of a cul-de-sac and features a private gaming room and ventilated lounge with a full-service bar.
The grand entrance foyer provides expansive views of the rear grounds. The chef’s kitchen features 2-inch mitered cambria quartz, double oversized islands, according to the Compass real estate listing.
The fully finished entertainment-friendly basement has an oversized movie room with a custom-made couch and large lounge chairs, a massive fish tank and an area for a pool table.
Earlier this month, Simmons listed his Center City condo for $3.1 million.
The listing on Zillow shows the 3,079 square foot, three bedroom, four and a half bath condo is selling for an eye-popping 3.1 million dollars. Not to mention a $3,600 a month HOA fee.
One picture shows the closet cleaned out. Unit #25CDE boasts a chef’s kitchen, a wine wall, and stunning views of Center City.
According to Philadelphia Property records, the condo was purchased in 2018 for $2.5 million by PRVN Group LLC, which is a company owned by Simmons.
