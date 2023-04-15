Bensalem mom, daughter missing since Friday found safe: police

article

Bensalem Police and the family of a mom and daughter missing from Bensalem say the pair have been found safe.

Bridget and Danielle Hennigan were reported missing Friday after they were last seen Thursday evening in the family's car.

Philadelphia police say they found the vehicle unoccupied at the intersection of Girard Avenue and 2nd Street Saturday morning.

Officials say Bensalem Police and the Hennigan family received many tips about people seeing Bridget and Danielle in Philadelphia.

The family helped in the search near 21st and JFK Boulevard. Family members located the two in some bushes near that intersection.

According to authorities, the two women had minor injuries, having walked barefoot in the city since Friday evening. They were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for evaluation and treatment and were said to be heading home after that.

Bensalem Police and the family wish to thank the public in contributing tips and sharing their story on social media.





