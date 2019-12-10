'Beyond Grateful': Haverford High School junior gifted Jingle Ball surprise by Delco charity group

A Delaware County girl, who's battling non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, got the surprise of her life.

Hannah Hermansen, 16, has been undergoing chemotherapy treatments since her diagnosis in Late September. The Haverford High School junior's incredible positivity and outlook caught the attention of the charitable Delco Group.

The Delco Group, founded by local realtor John Port, has made many large surprise donations throughout the year in the spirit of helping others.

To help get Hannah in the holiday spirit, the Delco Group arrived with a limo to escort her and seven of her friends, her mother and her sister to a night she’d never forget.

They were treated to a dinner at Del Frisco’s before heading to the Wells Fargo Center for the Jingle Ball concert.

The star-studded lineup for the annual holiday concert included Halsey, Niall Horan, Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi and more.

"Beyond grateful that so many people care about me and love me and can do all this for me—very grateful," Hannah said.

Hannah got to meet her idol Lewis Capaldi, which blew her mind and offered the thrill of a lifetime for the teen.