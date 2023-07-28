Bicyclist fatally struck in hit-and-run in Northeast Philadelphia: police

Police are conducting a crash investigation after a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run in Philadelphia.

According to Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small, police received numerous 911 calls about the incident just before 5:30 a.m.

Officers responded to the area of Byberry Road and found a bicyclist lying in the roadway near a mountain bike, police say.

Officials say the bicyclist, identified as a John Doe, had severe trauma to his face, chest and back.

He was rushed to Jefferson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities say.

Police say debris stretched about 200 feet of the roadway and included the emblem from a Dodge vehicle.

SKYFOX flew over the scene and observed some of the debris along with what is believed to be the victim's bike.

Authorities say the crash remains under active investigation.