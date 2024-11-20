Big Rusty Wildfire contained as much-needed rainfall heads to New Jersey

Much needed rainfall is forecasted overnight into Thursday morning while bringing big help to New Jersey firefighters who have been working nonstop for two months.

If there’s anyone who needs a good soaking rain, it’s New Jersey residents like Debbie Plaia.

She invited FOX 29 into the backyard of her Hainsport home where a thick blanket of smoke hangs in the air and flames can still be seen in the distance from the Big Rusty Wildfire.

"Right up to my backyard literally" said Plaia who has lived in the neighborhood since the mid 1960s. She said she'd never experienced a wildfire this close.

According to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, the 40 acre fire is now 100% contained.

Flames came just feet away from her property Monday and kept her awake most of the night.

"Very, very stressed, very, very worried. Wondering if we are going to have to evacuate" she said.

Local firefighters were seen patrolling the perimeter of the Big Rusty fire for hot spots.

For those fighting the fire and the homeowners they are protecting, any help from above is welcomed.

"It’s smoldering back there. There are a few flames way in the back. So I am just hoping we get some rain. We haven’t’ seen any rain in two or three months now" added Plaia.

It is first time in 22 years that South Jersey was in the "extreme" drought stage. But the rain forecasted overnight may start to reverse that even if only a little.

"In many respects, it’s liquid gold. I mean we have not seen anything like what is forecast for tonight and into the latter part of the week going back to this summer" said New Jersey State Climatologist Dr. Dave Robinson.

Robinson says New Jersey just experienced the driest fall on record. So any rain would only be a drop in the bucket of a big deficit. He says what’s really needed is several months of above average rain or snow over the winter.

"We are not going to make it all up at once. We don’t need to make it up all at once. We don’t need to make it up all at once. We just need to get into a wetter pattern of average or above average precipitation through the winter months and we’ll be OK" said Robinson.

Last week, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy issued a statewide drought warning.

The first warning of its kind since 2016,when the drought warning lasted about six months.