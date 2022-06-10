Bill limits criminal history queries on college applications for Delaware schools

article

The state Senate has passed a bill prohibiting colleges and universities in Delaware from asking prospective students questions about their criminal backgrounds during the application process or admissions, with limited exceptions.

The bill passed the Democrat-led chamber on a 15-5 vote Thursday and now goes to the House. Sen. Ernie Lopez, a University of Delaware employee who isn't seeking reelection, was the only Republican to vote for the measure.

Supporters of the bill say it will expand educational and career opportunities for convicted criminals.

Opponents are concerned that it poses a public safety risk for college and university students.