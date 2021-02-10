Billy Murphy's Irish Saloon gets help from the Barstool Fund

article

Billy Murphy's Irish Saloon in East Falls became the latest Philadelphia business to receive critical financial support from the Barstool Fund, which has raised over $35M for small businesses struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic.

In a video posted to social media on Tuesday, founder of Barstool Sports Dave Portnoy called owner Patricia Murphy to deliver the good news.

"We've been in this business close to 44 years come June, so my heart and soul is in it," Patricia said.

Billy Murphy's, which is located on 3333 Conrad Street, will begin to receive monthly payments from the Barstool Fund for the duration of the pandemic. The effort has helped nearly 250 businesses across the country so far.

"I love you, you made an old lady happy!" Patricia told Portnoy. "You're unbelievable thank you so much."

To be considered for the fund, Portnoy says he’s looking for businesses with a proven track record of success and owners who kept most of their employees on during the pandemic.

"We’ve had a lot of business owners who took second mortgages, sold their cars. They're redoing their lives to keep their employees on and to us, those are two things that should be rewarded as best you can," he added.

Several local businesses in our area have been helped by the fund, including Flanigan's Boathouse in Conshohocken, La Collina in Lower Merion, and Campo's Deli in Philadelphia.

"I’m super passionate about small business. In many respects, I still consider Barstool that. It took me forever for Barstool to become successful like the two decades I’ve been doing it. And around year 10 — half a decade into it — if a pandemic struck, we would be out of business and I would lose my life’s work," Portnoy told FOX 29's Shaina Humphries.

