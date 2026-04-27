Black bear spotted rummaging through trash in West Vincent Township

The Brief Residents in West Vincent Township have reported multiple black bear sightings. Police say the bear has been rummaging through trash cans but has not shown aggression. Authorities are asking people to secure trash and call 911 if they see the bear.



A black bear has been spotted several times in West Vincent Township, drawing attention from residents and prompting police to ask the community to take precautions.

Bear sightings spark concern in Chester County neighborhood

What we know:

Police say the bear has been seen going through trash cans and bird feeders in search of food.

Surveillance video from a home on Horseshoe Trail Drive shows the bear spending about 40 minutes rummaging through trash around 8:30 p.m. and eating a whole watermelon, according to Amanda Morgera, a homeowner.

Police notified the Pennsylvania Game Commission, but no traps have been set because the bear’s pattern has not been determined. Officers say the bear has not been aggressive with anyone.

Amanda Morgera said, "I looked at the camera myself and I was like "Oh my there is a black bear outside."" She also said, "It looked like he had a little picnic. Under that tree literally. And there was a watermelon that I got and it was rotten and didn’t cut it up and the whole watermelon was in there. And this bear ate every bit of the watermelon."

Police say the bear was last seen leaving the backyard and wandering into the woods. Officer Justin Fritz said, "It’s been walking around looking for food basically going through trash cans bird feeders. Anything it can get a hold of quick. It hasn’t been aggressive with anyone."

Residents are being asked to secure trash cans, keep an eye on their cameras, and call 911 if they see the bear.

Amanda Morgera said, "It was a little too close to home for me..and with our youngest we have two little girls and they got scared and fearful and didn’t want to go to the bus this morning because they were worried the bear was out there."

The bear appears to be double tagged, and police think it may have a documented history.

Police say it’s a good idea to secure your trash cans and bird feeders, keep a close eye on pets, and give bears plenty of space if you see one.

Police response and community advice

Police say the bear has not hurt anyone, but they are urging residents to take steps to avoid attracting it.

Securing trash cans and bird feeders can help keep both people and wildlife safe.

If anyone comes across the bear, police recommend giving it plenty of space, not making any sudden movements, and calling 911.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has been notified, but no traps have been set as of now.

Police say keeping pets inside during dawn and dusk and staying alert can help prevent unwanted encounters with the bear.

What we know:

It is not clear where the bear came from or if it will return to the neighborhood. Police have not confirmed if the bear’s tags are linked to a specific history or previous incidents.