Black Doctors Consortium addresses concerns over Johnson and Johnson vaccine

The Black Doctors Consortium is addressing concerns over the Johnson & Johnson vaccine amid news that the vaccine can cause a rare blood clotting issue.

The CDC and FDA said in a joint statement on Tuesday that the pause of the single-dose vaccine is "out of an abundance of caution" while the agencies investigate the cases of reportedly rare blood clotting issues.

Dr. Ala Stanford, founder of the Black Doctors Consortium, joined Good Day Philadelphia to discuss the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Dr. Stanford said they have been administering the vaccine since March 12 and as a result they have begun contacting everyone who got a dose to convey the warning and get them educational resources.

The CDC and the FDA are currently reviewing the data involving six reported cases—among nearly 7 million doses administered in the U.S.—in women between the ages of 18 and 48 who received the J&J vaccine.

"The blood clots are not your typical," Dr. Stanford stated before listing the symptoms.

Abdominal pain, leg pain, shortness of breath, severe headache, swelling, redness or other unusual symptoms within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.

"It's the persistance. If you already had these things that's not the concern. It's if you had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine within the last two weeks and you have these persistant symptoms that aren't going away," Dr. Stanford explained.

Symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. In these cases, a type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis was seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets.

A significant difference between these blood clots and other blood clots is that the treatment is radically different, she also explained.

Both the CDC and FDA have said that these adverse events are extremely rare.

Going forward, Dr. Stanford believes there might need to be some stringent criteria needed if the Johnson & Johnson vaccine continues to be administered.

Dr. Stanford still recommends getting the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine in the meantime.

