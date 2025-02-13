Black History Month: Haverford High School teacher named Pa Teacher of the Year

The Brief A Montgomery County native has been named Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year. Leon Smith has been a teacher at Haverford High School for more than two decades and he is an educator who is dedicated to his craft.



A Delaware County educator has been named 2025 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year.

As the award recipient, Leon Smith will represent the Commonwealth in the National Teacher of the Year competition. He will also continue to work with legislators to craft policies that improve student success and diversity.

What we know:

During Black History Month, Pennsylvania’s 2025 Teacher of the Year, Leon Smith, reflects on his impact and what this recognition means.

"I knew Black excellence, but I knew they weren’t seeing it," said Smith. "And I was frustrated by that, so when I decided I wanted to be a teacher, it was really kind of important to me to be the teacher I never had."

Smith has been a teacher at Haverford High School for 22 years, inspired by his parents who were also educators. He teaches 9th grade honors, AP Social Studies, and African American Studies.

What they're saying:

"You have to look back in order to move forward, and I think that's really what Black history is to me, to really learn from the ancestors."

Outside of the classroom, he coaches boys basketball and runs the African American Cultural Enrichment Club. He also created programs to encourage more students, especially of color, to become educators.

"This is a role that other people that look like me can do. But I also think it really shatters a lot of stereotypes, especially for Black men in society."