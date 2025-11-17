Body found in ankle-deep water by passerby on Bucks County walking trail: state police
FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Investigators in Bucks County are working to determine what caused the death of a man who was found in shallow water off a walking path over the weekend.
What we know:
Pennsylvania State Police say troopers responded to the canal path near the 800 block of Woodside Drive on Saturday for reports of a body found.
Investigators say the body of a man was found in ankle-deep water by a passerby using the trail.
The Bucks County Coroner's Office later identified the man's body as Robery Kowalski.
What we don't know:
State Police say an autopsy will be performed on Monday to determine the cause of death.