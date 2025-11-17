Body found in ankle-deep water by passerby on Bucks County walking trail: state police

The Brief The body of Robert Kowalski was found in ankle deep water near a canal path in Falls Township over the weekend. The body was found by and reported to state police by someone walking along the canal path on Saturday. An autopsy will be performed on Monday to determine the cause of death.



Investigators in Bucks County are working to determine what caused the death of a man who was found in shallow water off a walking path over the weekend.

What we know:

Pennsylvania State Police say troopers responded to the canal path near the 800 block of Woodside Drive on Saturday for reports of a body found.

Investigators say the body of a man was found in ankle-deep water by a passerby using the trail.

The Bucks County Coroner's Office later identified the man's body as Robery Kowalski.

What we don't know:

State Police say an autopsy will be performed on Monday to determine the cause of death.