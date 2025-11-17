Expand / Collapse search

Body found in ankle-deep water by passerby on Bucks County walking trail: state police

By
Published  November 17, 2025 12:22pm EST
Bucks County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • The body of Robert Kowalski was found in ankle deep water near a canal path in Falls Township over the weekend.
    • The body was found by and reported to state police by someone walking along the canal path on Saturday.
    • An autopsy will be performed on Monday to determine the cause of death.

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Investigators in Bucks County are working to determine what caused the death of a man who was found in shallow water off a walking path over the weekend.

What we know:

Pennsylvania State Police say troopers responded to the canal path near the 800 block of Woodside Drive on Saturday for reports of a body found.

Investigators say the body of a man was found in ankle-deep water by a passerby using the trail.

The Bucks County Coroner's Office later identified the man's body as Robery Kowalski. 

What we don't know:

State Police say an autopsy will be performed on Monday to determine the cause of death.

Bucks CountyCrime & Public SafetyNews