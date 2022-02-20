Philadelphia Police investigate human remains found near Kelly Drive

Police in Philadelphia are investigating a suspicious death in the city’s Fairmount section.

Investigators say someone found human remains near Brewery Hill and Kelly Drive Sunday, around noon. According to officials, the remains appear to have been burned.

Philadelphia Police investigate a suspicious death in Fairmount.

Police responded to an address at 32nd and Thompson on the report of a person screaming. When they arrived, someone directed the officers to the remains at the Brewery Hill and Kelly Drive address.

Homicide detectives were combing the scene for evidence and the remains were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination.

