Child's body found in trash can sparks homicide investigation in West Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a disturbing discovery in West Philadelphia last week.
The body of a child was found inside a trash can on the 5500 block of Cherry Street on August 24, according to authorities.
The victim, whose age and identity has yet to be released, suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head.
Police say the trash can was beside several dumpsters at the scene.
No further details have been released as a homicide investigation is underway.