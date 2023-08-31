Child's body found in trash can sparks homicide investigation in West Philadelphia: police

Police are investigating after a disturbing discovery in West Philadelphia last week.

The body of a child was found inside a trash can on the 5500 block of Cherry Street on August 24, according to authorities.

The victim, whose age and identity has yet to be released, suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

Police say the trash can was beside several dumpsters at the scene.

No further details have been released as a homicide investigation is underway.