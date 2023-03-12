Man shot over 70 times dies on porch of Tioga home, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Horrifying scenes in Philadelphia's latest murder as a shooting victim was struck by more than 70 bullets.
Police found the man on the porch of a home on the 3400 block of 16th Street in Tioga just before midnight Saturday.
He was suffering from over 70 gunshots wounds, and pronounced dead. The man's identity and age have yet to be released.
Several shell casing were found on the porch, but no weapon has been recovered.
Police say a motive is unknown at this time, and no arrests have been made.