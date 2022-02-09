Body of missing Philadelphia woman, Kim Ezell, found on Delaware college campus, family says

article

The body of a missing Philadelphia woman has been found weeks after she was reported missing when authorities found her roommate dead inside their home, family members tell FOX 29.

The family of Kim Ezell says authorities informed them that they identified a body that was found in a vehicle at the Delaware Technical Community College - Stanton Campus in Newark as their mother. Ezell, 59, was also known as Darlene.

Family members say Ezell last spoke to her daughter on the phone on Jan. 4. When Ezell's children went to her home in North Philadelphia the next day, she was not there and her 78-year-old roommate was naked and shot to death in a storage room.

Police later arrested 30-year-old Walter Heard Jr. in the killing of Ezell's roommate. He was charged with murder, aggravated assault and robbery.

Still, Ezell's loved ones and detectives did not know what happened to her. Family members have spent the days and weeks since her disappearance posting fliers throughout Philadelphia.

Delaware State Police say Ezell’s body was found in a parking lot on the 400 block of Stanton-Christiana Road earlier this week, police say.

