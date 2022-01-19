Philadelphia woman missing after roommate found dead inside home

A Philadelphia woman has been missing for nearly two weeks after her children went to check on her at her home and found her roommate dead in a backroom.

Family members say 59-year-old Darlene Ezell last spoke to her daughter over the phone on Jan. 4. When Ezell's children went to her home in North Philadelphia the next day, she was not there and her 78-year-old roommate was naked and shot to death in a storage room.

"We went in the back room we saw the guy with no clothes on, he was shot in a storage room in the back of the kitchen, he had been shot inside there," Jameilla Ezell said.

Police later arrested 30-year-old Walter Heard Jr. in the killing of Ezell's roommate. He was charged with murder, aggravated assault and robbery.

Still, Ezell's loved ones and detectives do not know what happened to Darlene. Family members have spent the days since her disappearance posting fliers throughout Philadelphia.

"We are out here every day a lot of people are out here looking for her a lot," Jameilla said.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter