Body pulled from Schuylkill River near Ridge Avenue: police

Philadelphia police responded to a tragic discovery in the Schuylkill River Tuesday morning.

A body was found and pulled from the river near the 5000 block of Ridge Avenue around 7 a.m.

He was pronounced dead by medics at the scene.

Police say the "John Doe" was 25–30 years old, and appeared to be in the water for a while.

No visible trauma was found on the body.