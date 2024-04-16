Body pulled from Schuylkill River near Ridge Avenue: police
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police responded to a tragic discovery in the Schuylkill River Tuesday morning.
A body was found and pulled from the river near the 5000 block of Ridge Avenue around 7 a.m.
He was pronounced dead by medics at the scene.
Police say the "John Doe" was 25–30 years old, and appeared to be in the water for a while.
No visible trauma was found on the body.