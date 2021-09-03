Boil water advisory in effect for Lower Bucks County

article

A boil water advisory has been issued for Lower Bucks County.

The Lower Bucks County Joint Municipal Authority is experiencing low or no pressure throughout their distribution system due to the conditions of the river from Wednesday's storms.

Water pressure is expected to be restored around 6:30 p.m. Friday, but the advisory will remain in effect until otherwise notified.

The areas affected include Levittown portions of Bristol Township, Falls Township, Middletown Township and Tullytown Borough.

Customers are being asked to conserve water.

