Daytime double shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured: police
PHILADELPHIA - Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a deadly double shooting that took place on Monday afternoon.
Police say the shooting occurred on the 1300 block of West Girard Avenue in the North Philadelphia section of the city at 12:13 p.m.
According to authorities, a 33-year-old man was shot once in the head and once in the stomach. He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:34 p.m., police say.
A second victim, identified as a 20-year-old man, was shot in the back, officials say. He was also transported to Temple University Hospital, where he is in critical condition, authorities say.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Video: $20k reward offered for suspect, vehicle sought in Kingsessing homicide, police say
- DA: Philadelphia man charged with attempted murder of Cheltenham Township police officer
- Poodle revived with Narcan to be adopted after being found unconscious in Kensington, SPCA says
No additional details were released by the police.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.