Video: $20K reward offered in search for suspect who fatally shot man inside Germantown barbershop

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect sought in connection with a deadly shooting in the city.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred on April 6 around 1:15 p.m. on the 5900 block of Germantown Avenue.

Authorities say the suspect entered a barbershop on the 5900 block of Germantown Avenue and shot a 35-year-old man multiple times throughout the body.

The victim was rushed to Einstein Medical Center but did not survive, police say.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Officials say the suspect then fled the scene in a silver-colored Pontiac Bonneville.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect and the car sought in the deadly shooting.

The city is offering a $20,000 reward for information, which they do for all homicides.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.