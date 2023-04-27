Video: $20K reward offered in search for suspect who fatally shot man inside Germantown barbershop
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect sought in connection with a deadly shooting in the city.
According to authorities, the shooting occurred on April 6 around 1:15 p.m. on the 5900 block of Germantown Avenue.
Authorities say the suspect entered a barbershop on the 5900 block of Germantown Avenue and shot a 35-year-old man multiple times throughout the body.
The victim was rushed to Einstein Medical Center but did not survive, police say.
Officials say the suspect then fled the scene in a silver-colored Pontiac Bonneville.
Police released surveillance video of the suspect and the car sought in the deadly shooting.
The city is offering a $20,000 reward for information, which they do for all homicides.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.