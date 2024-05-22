Boy fires gun into Bucks County home while walking back from middle school: police
BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Security is heightened at Bristol Township schools Wednesday as police investigate a shooting involving a middle school student.
A bullet hole was found in the bedroom wall of a home on Goldenridge Drive in Levittown Tuesday evening.
Police say an 11-year-old boy fired the shot while walking home from Benjamin Franklin Middle School, which is less than half a mile away.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 2 dead, 3 hurt after disgruntled former employee opens fire in Chester linen shop
- Rat infestation in South Philadelphia causes thousands of dollars in car damages
- Mother, 75, and daughter found stabbed to death in Philadelphia basement: police
It is unclear if the boy had the handgun at school that day, but the firearm was recovered by police several hours later.
The boy is currency at the Bucks County Youth Center as an investigation continues.