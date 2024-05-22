Boy fires gun into Bucks County home while walking back from middle school: police

Security is heightened at Bristol Township schools Wednesday as police investigate a shooting involving a middle school student.

A bullet hole was found in the bedroom wall of a home on Goldenridge Drive in Levittown Tuesday evening.

Police say an 11-year-old boy fired the shot while walking home from Benjamin Franklin Middle School, which is less than half a mile away.

It is unclear if the boy had the handgun at school that day, but the firearm was recovered by police several hours later.

The boy is currency at the Bucks County Youth Center as an investigation continues.