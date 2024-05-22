Expand / Collapse search

Boy fires gun into Bucks County home while walking back from middle school: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  May 22, 2024 10:56am EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Security is heightened at Bristol Township schools Wednesday as police investigate a shooting involving a middle school student.

A bullet hole was found in the bedroom wall of a home on Goldenridge Drive in Levittown Tuesday evening.

Police say an 11-year-old boy fired the shot while walking home from Benjamin Franklin Middle School, which is less than half a mile away.

MORE HEADLINES:

It is unclear if the boy had the handgun at school that day, but the firearm was recovered by police several hours later.

The boy is currency at the Bucks County Youth Center as an investigation continues.