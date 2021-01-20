Boy Scout Troop 358 proud to take part in historic Inauguration Day

A local Boy Scouts troop was a part of the historic Inauguration Day events in Washington D.C.

"We started jumping up and down with excitement to be a part of history," Troop Leader Brian Wallace described.

In a day full of history making achievements for women and people of color, Boy Scout Troop 358 played its own critical role in the inauguration of 46th President Joe Biden and Madam Vice President Kamala Harris.

"This year we knew it was going to be virtual, so we felt safe about applying. We applied and waited and we had to film a video. We filmed it at the Art Museum, something to represent the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the city of Philadelphia and the Boy Scouts and the church," explained Wallace.

And, the video will now be seen all over the country, throughout Inauguration Day, with Troop 358 running up the iconic Rocky steps to showcase Philadelphia’s youth to the nation.

Eagle Scout Jabril Williams took part in the video, something he says he’s extremely proud of.

"Great, because this is my first time doing this, so it felt amazing," Jabril stated.

He said it was particularly challenging, but something those who participated in enjoyed.

"It was, for some of us, kind of difficult. We had to change a bit of what we did, but for most of us, it was fun. A little workout," Jabril added.

Jabril’s dad says he couldn’t be more proud of his son and their troop.

"It’s kind of a perfect segue as far as the troop as a whole has done and the history behind the troop. Troop 358 being one of the oldest troops in the country and one of the oldest African American standing troops, over 68 years in existence," Jeffery Williams said.

Troop Leader Wallace loves the effort that was shown and thinks the country could learn a lot from the young men.

"To be a part of history, to be a productive citizen and to do all you can do to make this city, country and state a better place to live. I’m just really excited to be a part of this movement in history and to represent the Boy Scouts of America," Wallace commented.

