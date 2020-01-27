'Brew Crew' cheers on 49ers' Mike McGlinchey at Central Bucks South ahead of Super Bowl

Bucks County might be filled with Philadelphia Eagles fans, but students at Central Bucks South are cheering on the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday because they have a close tie to the team.

49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey’s brother Jimmy attends Central Bucks South.

Jimmy is part of the school's "Brew Crew" — a group of students who serve drinks to students and teachers.

Jimmy McGlinchey speaks with FOX 29 ahead of his brother's Super Bowl appearance.

RELATED STORIES:

Advertisement

49ers head to Super Bowl with 37-20 win over Packers

Super Bowl LIV will feature 49ers coach Katie Sowers' historic appearance

Jason, Travis Kelce bobblehead unveiled ahead of Super Bowl LIV

'That's my coach': McNabb congratulates Andy Reid on return to Super Bowl

Students at Central Bucks South are cheering on the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the team's Super Bowl appearance.

In honor of the team’s forthcoming Super Bowl appearance, the crew is brewing up a new drink called the "Gold Rush."

All Gold Rush profits will be donated to the Special Olympics, according to the crew.

FOX 29's Lauren Johnson stopped by the school Monday to speak with Jimmy and his mother, Janet.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP