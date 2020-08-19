'Bring it on': Murphy rebukes Trump following lawsuit over NJ's mail-in ballot plan

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy began his daily coronavirus press briefing on Wednesday by offering sharp criticism of the Trump campaign after they sued New Jersey over its plan to provide mail-in ballots to more than 6 million registered voters.

Murphy claimed that the Trump campaign is trying to "delegitimize" the election through efforts that include "weaponizing the United States postal service." Murphy also accused Trump of using propaganda to undermine the election.

"The Trump campaign is embarking on a brazen attempt to sow fear and confusion and to delegitimize our elections and cast doubt on our democratic process," Murphy said. "They are trying to distract us from focusing on our future, but we will not be distracted."

The lawsuit was recently filed in U.S. District Court by the Trump campaign, joined by the Republican National Committee and the New Jersey Republican State Committee. Similar suits have been filed in other states, with critics claiming the vote-by-mail effort will lead to more vote fraud.

Murphy, a Democrat, said the Garden State will not change course from its current plan to provide mail-in ballots to all registered voters along with limited polling sites.

"The sanctity of our democratic processes must be and will be preserved," Murphy said. "As the president and his team try to delegitimize our election and impact the health and safety of millions of New Jerseyans we will defend our rights vigorously and we will not back down. So as they say, bring it on."

Last week, Trump said he opposes additional funding for the Postal Service, which he acknowledged would starve the agency of money that Democrats say is needed to process the anticipated surge in mail ballots.

