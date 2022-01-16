Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 12:00 PM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
7
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 1:00 AM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 10:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, New Castle County
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Lancaster County
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 12:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 6:00 PM EST until MON 3:00 AM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 PM EST until MON 6:00 AM EST, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County

British police detain 2 teens in relation to Colleyville synagogue hostage case

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Texas
FOX 4

Police in Britain said they have detained two teenagers in relation to the hostages being taken at Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville on Saturday.

Greater Manchester Police tweeted the information on Sunday that two teenagers were detained in South Manchester by Counter Terrorism Policing North West. They remain in custody for questioning.

No further details were released about the suspects.

This came after the FBI identified 44-year-old British national, Malik Faisal Akram, as the man who took four people hostage at the Colleyville synagogue. He is dead after an FBI SWAT team stormed the building.

RELATED: Colleyville synagogue hostage situation: FBI identifies hostage-taker

The investigation into the hostage taking is continuing to be investigated, and authorities are processing evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to submit it at tips.fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

RELATED: Colleyville synagogue hostage situation: Hostages rescued, suspect dead