Broad Street run requiring proof of vaccination for runners, spectators discouraged

Organizers of the Blue Cross Broad Street Run tightened coronavirus rules on Friday saying that all in-person runners must show proof of vaccination to participate in the road race and must wear a mask at the start and finish of the course.

Runners will need to have received their final shot of the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 26, which is two weeks before the 10-mile race through the heart of Philadelphia. Runners and volunteers should be on the lookout for an email from organizers to upload their vaccination cards through a secured registration system.

Face masks are now required for runners at the start and finish of the race, according to organizers. Staff and volunteers will also be required to wear face masks.

Spectators have been "strongly discouraged" from attending the race under the updated guidance, which organizers say follows the city's COVID-19 protocols.

Fans will not be allowed to converge at the start or finish line and "cheer zones" along the race route have been suspended.

Runner gather at the starting line of the Broad Street 10 mile run in Philadelphia.

"The Blue Cross Broad Street Run is an annual opportunity for Philadelphians to come together to celebrate the health and vitality of our community," Commissioner of Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Kathryn Ott said.

"Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the single most important thing any of us can do this year to keep runners, their families, and our community safe."

With a population of more than 1 million people, Philadelphia has just near 665K people fully vaccinated and another 140k with at least one shot, according to the latest data.

