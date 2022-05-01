Broad Street Run sees over 27K runners in return to Philadelphia

The Broad Street Run triumphantly returned to Philadelphia, after the pandemic shut the 10-mile race down in 2020 and postponed it in 2021. The race is now in the books, as tens of thousands of runners competed in the race, the largest of its kind in the nation.

"Being brave and getting out of your comfort zone," runner Erica Panei explained her mindset regarding the run.

More than 27,000 runners got out of their comfort zone and bravely ran the 10-mile race. The weather was excellent and spirits were high.

"Training for some races in the future, but also with being locked down for so long, it’s nice to be back out," runner Peter Torak stated.

Torak competed in his very first Broad Street Run Sunday. He said he let his fitness slack a bit after college and the run was a challenge for him, as he got back into shape.

"It wasn’t fun! I mean, it was fun, but it’s hard. My calves are burning. They feel like the Grand Canyon right now," Torak lamented.

Erica, who is part of the youth running movement called Students Run Philly, said no matter what time a person finishes, a person’s attitude should be about having a good time.

"It taught me how to run for fun. How to really enjoy running, even when I’m racing. At first, I was like, ‘Oh I’m gonna burn out!’ Then, I was like, ‘It’s gonna be fine!’ I just gotta stay steady and run my best race for today," Erica remarked.

The female winner in a wheelchair was Emelia Perry, at 42:45. The male winner in a wheelchair was Matt Helm at 56:07.

The female winner running, and setting a new course record, was Sarah Naibei at 52:04 and the male winner running was Robert Gaitho at 45:43.